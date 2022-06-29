Silambarasan TR's latest PIC with T Rajendar goes viral as his father receives medical treatment in the US

Silambarasan TR is currently in the United States as his father, who is an actor and director T Rajender is receiving medical treatment for his stomach-related illness. The actor along with his whole are currently in the US with his father. Now, a pic of Simbu along with his father, and mom has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

On June 15, T Rajender along with his family flew to the US as Simbu went two days before itself to look after all the medical arrangements. When Rajender left for the US, he interacted with the media and said, "I am going to America for high treatment only for my son Silambarasan. My son is a great man in films and a good man in life."

The father also revealed that Silambarasan had to postpone the audio launch of his upcoming drama, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, and also, the shooting of his action drama, Pathu Thala to take care of him. He ed that he is proud that he has a son, who is not only a talented actor but also has so much love for his parents.

Meanwhile, yesterday, a special teaser along with the release date of the much-awaited Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was announced. The raw and unique teaser opened with the introduction of the technical crew and Silambarasan's character is shown sitting on the top floor with an injured hand.

Also Read: T. Rajendar gets emotional as he leaves India for medical treatment: I'm going abroad only for my son Simbu

The Silambarasan starrer is set to release in theatres on September 15, this year. Initially, it was reported that the project is slated to hit the theatres by the third week of August 2022 but got postponed.

The film marks the third collaboration of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon & Oscar-winner A R Rahman. Billed to be a realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages.