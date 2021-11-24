Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu postponed again; Film's booked tickets to be refunded

Silambarasan TR AKA Simbu's Maanaadu was set to release tomorrow, on November 25. Unfortunately, the makers have postponed the film's release date yet again. According to social media buzz, the makers of Maanaadu have postponed the release due to reasons well-known to them.

Those who booked tickets for the film online will be refunded to their respective accounts. Maanaadu created an immense buzz among the audience and Simbu fans were pretty excited about the much-anticipated political drama. Meanwhile, STR will announce the new release date soon and has apologized to everyone for the inconvenience.

The makers of Simbu starrer recently hosted a grand pre-release event attended by the entire cast and crew. At the event held in Chennai, director Venkat Prabhu revealed that a 7-minute scene of STR in the film is a game-changer.

"There's a seven-minute scene in Maanaadu that leaves me in tears every time I watch it. STR is a born actor and Yuvan's music has set the right mood to the scene further. Yuvan always gives his best for Simbu," Venkat Prabhu said at the event.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the female lead role, while Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah play important roles in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is onboard for the film's music.