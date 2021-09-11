Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu release to clash with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe for Diwali

The much-awaited release date of Silambarasan's Maanaadu film release date has been announced. The actor took to social media and shared a poster to announce the release date of the film. Maanaadu will release in theatres on the November 4, occasion of Diwali 2021.

Silambarasan's also known as STR and Simbu, took to social media to confirm the big news as he wrote, "#MaanaaduDeepavali #SilambarasanTR #Maanaadu." Along with the tweet, he shared an intriguing poster that shows a rocket firework ready to take off, from a green bottle that also has a political logo plastered on it. Simbu"s Maanaadu and Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will release on the same date, a massive clash and festival at the box office for fans.

Simbu's Maanaadu is a pan-Indian film, which is titled Rewind in Telugu and other languages. Rewind is directed by Venkat Prabhu and Simbu plays the character of Abdul Khaaliq. This film marks Simbu’s second collaboration with Venkat after the 2010 film Goa, in which the actor appeared in a guest role. Rewind features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead and also stars SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, and Premgi Amaren in important roles. Rewind has the music of Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Maanaadu, which went on floors in February 2020, was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is all set to break at the box office for Diwali and fans are already on Twitter.