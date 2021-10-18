Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu release postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe

Silambarasan TR's film Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu was scheduled to release on November 4, during Diwali. However, the makers have now postponed the film's release date from Diwali to November 25 for obvious reasons. Maanaadu was set to clash with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe but looks like, the makers of STR's film have taken a smart decision.

The makers of Maanaadu have released a statement updating on the film's new release date. Well, STR fans are upset but have wholeheartedly welcomed the decision taken by the makers of the film. Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan in the female lead role, with S. J. Suryah as the antagonist.

Check out the statement released by the Maanaadu team:

Maanaadu trailer was released recently and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. The trailer was released in different languages and it promises a power-packed political thriller. STR's look and massive transformation to get into the skin of his role his going to be a major highlight.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe is all set to release November 4, on the occasion of Diwali. Annaatthe also has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and Soori in lead roles.

