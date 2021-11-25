Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu sorted all issues, to release as planned today; First show in theatres from 7:30

Silambarasan TR's much awaited film Maanadu is slated to release today. However, yesterday, ahead of just one night of the release, it was said that Maanadu was postponed due some issues. Well, the bad news turned good in the morning as makers announced that the film will release in theatres as planned today from 7: 30AM.

Venkat Prabhu, the director of the film, shared a poster of the film that confirmed the release of the film tomorrow (25 November). Contrary to the announcement from the makers, the early morning 5AM shows of Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu have been cancelled. Now, yet again, the makers announced that from 7:30, Maanadu will be available for screening all over the Tamil Nadu.

And our time starts again!! #maanaadu in a theatre near u!!! Enjoy!!! Thank q #strbloods #STRFans for the trust and thanks to one and all well wishers from our industry who stood by us and making this release possible now our #maanaadu is all urs!! #spreadlove pic.twitter.com/snhSP35VFi — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 25, 2021

It is said that the stakeholders had a meeting and have decided to go ahead with the film's release. The reason behind the last-minute confusion is unknown. Reportedly, Simbu's parents T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar played a key role in making the film get released as planned. Eariler too, They went on a strike in front of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's house to stop action against Silambarasan.

Maanadu has been postponed multiple times till now. Recently, the actor broke down at the pre release event while sharing that he and his movies are facing a lot of issues but all he needs is love and support from his fans.

Also Read: Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu postponed again; Film's booked tickets to be refunded

Maanaadu is a sci-fi thriller based and will see Simbu in never seen before avatar. Co-starring SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.