Silambarasan TR's shares a killer PIC as he begins shoot for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

STR Silambarasan aka Simbu is one of the most popular Tamil actors, who will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. As he just score massive blockbuster in Maanaadu, the actor has now begin shooting for the film. Simbu has shared a killer pic to announce that he has begun shooting for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

Simbu took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself with Gun in hand to announce that a new schedule of the film has begun. Sharing the news, the Eeswaran actor wrote, "The #Shoot begins!#VTK."

Simbu's first look and his transformation pictures created a rage on the internet, the movie has already completed the first schedule and moved to the next. The third schedule of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has begun in Chennai.

Directed by Gautham Menon, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is a social drama against the backdrop of a village. Oscar musician AR Rahman is composing music for the film and Vels Film International is bankrolling. This film will mark the collaboration of the director and actor duo for the fourth time.

Meanwhile, despite big hurdles from producer's council and other issues., his movie Maanaadu became a blockbuster hit at the box office. The makers also held a special screening of the film in Mumbai and Simbu looked dapper in enthic look.