Silambarasan TR’s STR51 to be titled Paradise? Fantasy action film likely to go on floors from May 1, 2026

Silambarasan TR had earlier announced that his upcoming movie, tentatively titled STR51, would be helmed by Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu. Now, it appears that the movie may go on floors soon, with the fantasy action film speculated to have a title.

Silambarasan TR’s STR51 to be titled Paradise?

According to online reports, Silambarasan TR’s STR51 is likely to be titled Paradise. The upcoming film is expected to begin shooting on May 1, 2026. However, this remains unconfirmed by the makers.

While the title has not yet been officially confirmed, director Ashwath Marimuthu had earlier stated that the movie would have a paradise concept. He explained that Dragon advocated the importance of education, whereas STR51 would focus on paradise.

The director added that he would not impose a message on the film, as it would flow naturally. He also mentioned that it was a fantastic script with many interesting elements that he could not reveal at the moment.

Moreover, the filmmaker confirmed that actor and popular comedian Santhanam would play a pivotal role in the film, with multiple heroines appearing as co-leads.

While further details about the film are yet to be revealed, STR51 is said to be a fantasy romantic action film. The movie will reportedly feature Simbu in the role of the “God of Love,” with the director promising a film reminiscent of the actor’s vintage ventures. It is expected to hit the big screens in 2027.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen in a lead role in Thug Life, co-starring Kamal Haasan. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the gangster action film revolved around the rivalry between an ageing don and his foster son after animosity developed between them due to a misunderstanding.

Apart from Haasan and STR, the film also featured Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and several others in pivotal roles. The movie received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Simbu is currently filming Arasan, directed by Vetrimaaran. The gangster actioner is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe and serves as a spin-off of the Dhanush-starrer. With Vijay Sethupathi playing a pivotal role, the makers had recently kick-started the second schedule of shoot, with reports suggesting Priyanka Mohan playing an important role.

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