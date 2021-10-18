Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu ready to roll in Mumbai; Details Inside

Silambarasan TR posted a photo of himself as he was heading to Mumbai from Chennai for the shooting of his highly anticipated next, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (STR 47). The actor tweeted, "Off to #Mumbai for the next schedule of #VTK." His trip to the city of dreams accommodates a 10-day schedule and STR looks pretty excited.

As earlier we reported, Simbu will be seen never-seen-before avatar. His incredible body transformation for the film is already the talk of the town. The actor had earlier completed two schedules of VKT in Thiruchendur and Chennai. STR 47 is now set to dive into its next schedule in Mumbai and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will reportedly explore a novel subject and it marks the third collaboration of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon & Oscar-winner A R Rahman. Billed to be a realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages.

Besides Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, Simbu has quite a few interesting projects including the political thriller Maanadu, which is slated to release in theatres on November 25th. The film was scheduled to release on November 4 but has been pushed to November 25.

He also has Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna and Corona Kumar directed by Gokul.

Also Read: Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu release postponed to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe