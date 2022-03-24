Silambarasan's car mows down a 70-year-old homeless man in Chennai, driver arrested

A very unfortunate incident has come to light. A car that is registered under Tamil actor Silambarasan's name ran over a 70-year-old pavement dweller in Chennai. As per the reports, the accident took place on March 18, but the video of the incident made it to social media very recently. The police arrested the driver the next day of the accident.

The reports further suggest that filmmaker T Rajhendhar, father of Silambarasan was also seated in the vehicle at the time of the accident. He got down from the car and called up an ambulance. He also asked the driver to accompany the victim to the hospital although he succumbed to his injuries as he reached the hospital. Silambarasan was not accompanying his father in the vehicle.

During questioning by the police, the driver Selvam has reportedly informed the cops that he failed to notice the man crawling on the road, and his view was blocked by another vehicle coming in the opposite direction. Investigation in the matter is still not concluded and more details are not available on the matter for now.

On the work front, Silambarasan is speculated to team up with Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth for a new project. Numerous reports claim that the star is likely to appear in the filmmaker's next directorial project.

In the meantime, he is also hosting the first season of Tamil Bigg Boss OTT named Bigg Boss Ultimate.

