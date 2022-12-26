Silambarsan TR charged no money for Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu; 3 South celebs who also worked for free

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is one of the most awaited films, gearing up for the biggest festive release on Pongal/ Sankranthi. Ahead of the grand release, on Saturday, the makers hosted an extravagant pre-release event, attended by the cast and crew along with lakhs of fans. From Vijay's speech and live music by Thaman and Anirudh to fans' madness, everything about the event became the talk of the town. Now, another interesting thing about Varisu is Silambarsan TR not charging a single penny. Silambarsan TR charges no remuneration for Varisu

Silambarsan TR, who sang the second single of Varisu titled 'Thee Thalapathy' and also lent his voice to the film, has not charged anything. Yes, no remuneration at all. The multifaceted Tamil star did this big gesture for the love of Vijay and music composer S Thaman. Thalapathy Vijay revealed this exciting piece of news at the audio launch and made fans love him more. The actor also said at the event that he is touched by Simbu's gesture. Vijay also thanked Silambarasan TR for singing the song Thee Thalapathy, which is a tribute to him. Vijay said, "Simbu, Simbu, Simbu, I am really touched, and thank you so much." He later sang the song Ranjithame and wished his fans in the style of the song.

About Varisu Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu will see Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay with Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu and Samyuktha in supporting roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, Varisu is gearing up for release on January 12, clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Well, the give and take of working for free has been happening lately. Actors are now open to work irrespective of language, role, and any competition. Ever since the pandemic, several celebrities in the film industry have worked for free in big superstar-led movies out of love and respect. While some played cameo roles, a few lent voices, etc. Here are 3 South actors who worked for free: Thalapathy Vijay Why not start the list with Thalapathy Vijay itself? According to rumours, the superstar will be seen in a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. Interestingly, the actor is not charging any fee for his special appearance as he shares a good bond with both Atlee and Khan. Thalapathy fans are over the moon with the news of witnessing their favourite idol with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. Well, however, these are just reports for now as an official announcement has not been made yet.

Suriya Suriya played a cameo role of Rolex in Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kangaraj's blockbuster Vikram and didn't ask for any remuneration. He acted in the film out of his respect for Kamal Haasan and trust in the role. However, in return, the Ulaganayagan promised a movie to Suriya under his production house, Raaj Films. This was the first time Suriya was seen in a grey character so everyone in the theater was hooked to the screens. Rolex's character received immense love and fans called 'Suriya performance one of his career best'. The last 15 minutes of Vikram made everyone go berserk in the theater, the Rolex fever was real. Suriya is also eternally grateful to Suriya and Lokesh Kangaraj for trusting him with such a character. And not just Vikram, Suriya also didn't charge a penny for playing a small role in Madhavan's blockbuster film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect as well. Madhavan himself stated that Suriya didn't charge a penny for acting in the film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Madhavan revealed that he is indebted to Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya for doing it without a pie. The actor said, "I was pleasantly surprised and highly indebted. You know people keep talking about how this industry is competitive and killer and stuff but if I had to go by what Shah Rukh Sir and Suriya did for me without getting a pie and bent over backward to get it done."