Silambarsan TR looks dapper in ethnic wear at special screening of Maanaadu in Mumbai; Photos

Tamil Superstar Silambarasan TR was spotted attending the special screening of his film Maanaadu in Mumbai. A picture of the actor posing with the fans in a white kurta is doing rounds on the social media. Simbu looked dapper in his ethnic look. Sonakshi Sinha, Niddhi Agerwal and S J. Suryah were also seen gracing the event with their presence along with others.

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is a science fiction featuring Silambarasan TR, S. J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film narrates the tale of a common man and a police officer trapped in time loop who end up living the day of public conference of the Chief Minister again and again.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film hit the screens on 25 November 2021 and has been garnering positive reviews ever since. Director Shankar Shanmugham shared his opinion of the film on Twitter as, ‘Brilliantly written & directed’.

Coming to the box office numbers, Maanaadu has managed a comfortable position there as well. The film has grossed more than Rs 50 crore with worldwide theatrical run and minted around Rs 8 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu, making it the 4th best opener of the year after Master, Annaatthe and Karnan. The film has gained Rs 40 crore up till now from the domestic market.

A sequel of Maanaada has already been announced by Venkat Prabhu and the film is likely to retain the main cast from the original flick.