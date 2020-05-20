Silk Smith’s look alike takes over the internet with her sensual TikTok videos

A video has surfaced online, in which a look alike of South's yesteryear actor Silk Smitha can be seen mimicking the actor from her film Spadikam.

It would not be an understatement to say that Silk Smitha was the dream girl of people from the 80's and the 90's. With her sensual dance moves and beautiful face, Silk Smitha had occupied a special place for herself in South-Indian cinema, which is impossible to be replaced. Silk Smitha is also known for her impressive performances in many movies. She has romanced almost all top heroes of the South in the 80’s and 90’s. Now, a video is making rounds on social media, in which her look alike has taken over the internet.

The videos are from a profile which goes by the name Thara, who looks stunningly similar to the late actor, and the way she has imitated the actor starting from dialogues and expressions, are unbelievable. She has posted videos of the actor from the Malayalam movie Spadikam. Released in March 1995, Spadikam was directed by Bharathan. It will only be fair to say that the movie will remain close to Mollywood lovers as it has a unique script and it is an evergreen classic.

Incidentally, it was revealed recently that the makers of Spadikam, were in the process of digitally remastering the film to release it again. On the 25th anniversary of the film, the director made the announcement along with the first look poster of the film. This video of Thara, is now the latest trend online and people are sharing it wildly across all social media platforms.

Credits :Twitter

