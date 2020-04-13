Silk Smitha to Divya Bharati, Soundarya; Actresses who passed away at a young age

Silk Smitha, Divya Bharati to Soundarya, Bhargavi and Pratyusha among the other few South celebs left the showbiz world, tragically too soon. While some ended life due to various circumstances in their personal life, a few passed away due to major accidents.

As we all know many Bollywood stars like Nafisa Ali, Jiah Khan, Pratyusha Banerjee among others passed away at a very young age. Just like Bollywood, many South Indian female actresses also left too soon while they were doing great professionally. Silk Smitha, Divya Bharati to Soundarya, Bhargavi and Pratyusha among the other few South celebs left the showbiz world, tragically too soon. While some ended life due to various circumstances in their personal life, a few passed away due to major accidents. Here's the list of the South actresses who left too soon.

Silk Smitha: One of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry, Silk Smitha committed suicide at the age of 35 in 1996. She rose to fame with her role as "Silk" in the 1979 Tamil film Vandichakkaram. Known for erotic roles, she featured in over 450 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. However, after a point things didn't work as planned in her career and due to depression, alcohol addiction and failed relationship, she ended her life.

Divya Bharati: Divya Bharati, who made her debut with a lead role in the successful Telugu drama Bobbili Raja (1990) at age 16, had a mysterious death on 5 April 1993. She was just 19. She fell off the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment at Versova, Mumbai. She was doing great professionally, however, till date, it remains a mystery and was stated as an accidental death by the police.

Soundarya: Known for her role in Bollywood film, Sooryavansham starring Amitabh Bachchan, actress Soundarya passed away at a very young age of 31. She had a tragic death in 2004 after the aircraft in which she was travelling along with her brother Amarnath crashed. It was the time when she was in Bangalore during an election campaign to support BJP Party. She was travelling to Karimnagar from Bangalore on April 17, 2004, at 1.30 PM. She made her acting debut with Kannada film Gandharva in 1992. In the same year, she featured in the Telugu movie Raithu Bharatham, with Krishna, directed by Tripuraneni Sriprasad alias Varaprasad. She acted in more than 100 films.

Fatafat Jayalakshmi: Jayalakshmi, whose popular screen name was Fatafat Jayalakshmi, left everyone in shock after she hanged herself at the age of 22 in 1980. Reportedly, everything was going wrong in her career and so, she took this extreme step in her life. She acted about 66 movies in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada within a decade of her career.

Bhargavi: Known for her roles in Telugu cinema, Bhargavi passed away on 16 December 2008. She was found dead in her apartment at Banjara Hills along with orchestra operator, Praveen Kumar, with who she was reportedly married. Reportedly, Praveen took her life before committing suicide. Bhargavi's father confirmed that his daughter never married Praveen.

Aarthi Agarwal: Aarthi Agarwal, who primarily worked in Telugu cinema and has shared screen space with film stars Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Jr NTR, passed away on June 6, 2015. She was 31. According to media reports, the actress had gone through a liposuction surgery weeks before her death and is said to be the reason that led to her death.

Pratyusha: Tollywood's popular actress Pratyusha died on February 23, 2002. She was 20. Reportedly, she committed suicide along with his boyfriend Siddhartha Reddy after their parents didn't accept their relationship. While her partner got a second life after he recovered, Pratyusha passed away while going through treatment. She had worked in Tollywood films like ‘Rayudu’, ‘Sri Ramulayya’, ‘Samudram’, ‘Snehamante Idera’, and ‘Kalusukovalani’.

