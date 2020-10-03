Silk Smitha's biopic titled Aval Appadithan to be directed by Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya fame KS Manikandan

Silk Smitha has acted with all top actors of the South entertainment industry including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and so on.

In 2011, a film inspired on the life of siren Silk Smitha with Bollywood actor Vidya Balan in the lead role was released. Now, the Kollywood industry is set to have its own biopic on Silk Smitha, who was known for featuring erotic roles in films. Titled Aval Appadithan, the biopic will be directed by Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya KS Manikandan. Chithra Lakshmanan and H Murali of Gayathri Films and Murali Cine Arts are jointly bankrolling the film.

The shooting of the biopic is expected to kick-start in November. Talking about the film, director Manikandan told in an interview with The Times Of India, "Smitha’s hotness quotient is unmatched till date. To play her character, we are trying to get the right person who can do justice to the role." He added that the sensual eyes of Smitha is the main reason for her success. Apparently, the film will have in-depth details of the actor.

Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla, Silk Smitha created a place for herself in the South Indian entertainment industry. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that there has not been a replacement for Smitha till date. She has acted with all top actors of the South entertainment industry including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and so on.

