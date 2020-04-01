Simbu and Hansika Motwani’s new love filled photo from Maha goes viral; Check it out

A photo of Simbu and Hansika Motwani from their next film Maha is making rounds on social media.

Actor Simbu kick-started the year with a bunch of most anticipated movies including Maanaadu and Hansika Motwani’s Maha. Fans of STR will have visual treats in 2020 as he has been sharing videos and photos of his preparations for his movies. He recently joined the sets of the long-awaited political entertainer, Maanaadu, which is being directed by Venkat Prabhu. On the other hand, he will be seen in an extended cameo in Maha, in which he will be seen as a pilot opposite Hansika Motwani.

Apart from the STR and Hansika, Maha will also include popular model turned actress Sanam Shetty in a major supporting role. A romantic photo from the film has surfaced online, and it is now making rounds. In the photo, Simbu and Hansika can be seen hugging each other. The photo came as a huge treat to the fans of both the stars at a time when the whole country is under lockdown for COVID-19 situation.

In the film, Simbu will reportedly be seen playing the role of a naval officer. Incidentally, Maha Hansika's 50th film and composer Ghibran's 25th venture. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon. Meanwhile, Hansika Motwani made headlines recently after she introduced a customized set of GIFs. It is to be noted that Hansika is the first South star to get her own GIFs.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

