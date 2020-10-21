  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal’s next film with Suseenthiran to be titled Sambavam?

Earlier, it was revealed by the makers of the film that Simbu's first look will be released on October 22.
6401 reads Mumbai
Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal’s next film with Suseenthiran to be titled Sambavam?Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal’s next film with Suseenthiran to be titled Sambavam?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time while we all are waiting to see Simbu’s first look from his upcoming film with Suseenthiran, it is being reported that the film will be titled Sambavam. According to The Times Of India, the film has been titled Sambavam and the makers will reveal the title along with the first look poster tomorrow. A couple of days back, it was revealed that the first look of Simbu for the film will be revealed by the makers on October 22.

This was announced by the makers with a glimpse of Simbu’s look along with the date of his first look revelation. In the video glimpse, what we see is a hand of Simbu holding a pole. The background music for the video is intriguing and it is expected that the first look of Simbu will meet the expectations of his huge number of fans. While announcing the film officially, it was revealed that the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady.

Also Read: Jr NTR’s first look for RRR to be REVEALED tomorrow; Ram Charan shares teaser video; WATCH

Simbu also has in his kitty a political drama titled Maanaadu. The film will have Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope and SA Chandrasekhar will be seen playing key supporting roles. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Simbu will be sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan in the remake of Sigappu Rojakkal.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
Simbu’s first look for Suseenthiran’s yet to be titled film to be released on THIS date
Simbu and Trisha’s Wedding Rumours: T Rajendran’s response gives rise to more speculations
Vallavan: Simbu fans get nostalgic as they share posters and videos on the film completing 14 years
Simbu’s next film with Suseenthiran to be an action based family drama; Nidhi Agarwal to play female lead
Simbu seeks blessings at Madurai Meenakshi temple; Photo of the face mask clad Maanaadu star goes viral
Simbu’s next with Suseenthiran to have Yuvan Shankar Raja on board to compose music?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement