Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal’s next film with Suseenthiran to be titled Sambavam?

Earlier, it was revealed by the makers of the film that Simbu's first look will be released on October 22.

At a time while we all are waiting to see Simbu’s first look from his upcoming film with Suseenthiran, it is being reported that the film will be titled Sambavam. According to The Times Of India, the film has been titled Sambavam and the makers will reveal the title along with the first look poster tomorrow. A couple of days back, it was revealed that the first look of Simbu for the film will be revealed by the makers on October 22.

This was announced by the makers with a glimpse of Simbu’s look along with the date of his first look revelation. In the video glimpse, what we see is a hand of Simbu holding a pole. The background music for the video is intriguing and it is expected that the first look of Simbu will meet the expectations of his huge number of fans. While announcing the film officially, it was revealed that the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady.

Simbu also has in his kitty a political drama titled Maanaadu. The film will have Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope and SA Chandrasekhar will be seen playing key supporting roles. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Simbu will be sharing the screen space with Kamal Haasan in the remake of Sigappu Rojakkal.

Credits :The Times Of India

