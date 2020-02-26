Simbu and Trisha’s epic Vinnaithandi Varuvaya clocks 10 glorious years

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnaithandi Varuvaya is nothing short of a modern cult love story starring Simbu and Trisha respectively. Today, the film clocks 10 glorious years.

Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnaithandi Varuvaya is nothing short of a modern cult love story that explored the relationship between two star-crossed lovers – Karthick and Jessie, played by Simbu alias STR and Trisha respectively. Today, the film clocks 10 glorious years. Fans are taking to social media to share their nostalgia using the hashtag #10YearsofVTV. Vinnaithandi Varuvaya had music by AR Rahman with the songs emerging nothing short of chartbusters. Besides India, the film was canned in Malta and the United States.

Vinnaithandi Varuvaya was also largely responsible for showing its lead actor Simbu in a new light. The film was also simultaneously made in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave, with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha in the lead, albeit with a different climax, a happy ending in this. It also became the first bonafide hit of Naga Chaitanya after the disastrous Josh, which happened to be his debut and where he was paired with Karthika Nair.

GVM remade the film in Hindi as well as Ek Deewana Tha, starring Prateik Babbar and Amy Jackson. Unfortunately, it couldn’t recreate the magic that the Tamil and the Telugu versions did. Though the director had sometime back announced a sequel, no announcement has been made after that.

