Simbu and Trisha’s Wedding Rumours: T Rajendran’s response gives rise to more speculations

It was earlier rumoured that Trisha Krishnan and Simbu will be tying the knot and the same will be announced soon.
Earlier last month, it was rumoured that South stars Simbu and Trisha are all set to tie the knot. While there has been no official update on this, the rumours made the rounds on social media with fans sharing it across all platforms. Now, this rumour has come up yet again. T Rajendran, who is campaigning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu’s state elections, had an interaction with the press. During the interaction, he was questioned about his son-actor Simbu’s marriage.

Instead of answering the question with a straight yes or no, T Rajendran brushed it off saying nothing. This has again sparked the wedding rumours between Trisha Krishnan and Simbu. It should be noted that actor Simbu has stated that he will announce ‘good news’ in the month of December this year. While he has not clearly stated whether it would be about his personal life or his professional life, this news has also increased the expectations of his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Simbu will be next seen in Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. He also has in his kitty, a film with director Suseenthiran. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of films in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, where she will be sharing the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. She will also be seen in Mohanlal’s Ram as the leading lady.

Credits :The Times Of India

