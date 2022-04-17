Simbu to be a part of Ram Pothineni's The Warriorr; DEETS INSIDE

Kollywood actor Silambarasan TR also known as Simbu is not playing any role in The Warriorr but will lend his voice for one of the songs. According to sources, Simbu will lend his voice to the song titled, Bullet. The Warriorr, is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual directed by N Linguswamy.

As promised by the makers of the film, the Bullet song would be a chartbuster. Simbu's voice and Ram Pothineni's energetic steps are expected to take social media by storm. We all remember Simbu from his Telugu songs long before his dubbed films became blockbusters in Telugu states, and Bullet song is expected to create the same magic.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is backing the project under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screens, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it. The background music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

Ram Pothineni has also revealed his next project, which will be directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The pan-India project will be backed by Srinivasaa Chhitturi.

