Simbu congratulates Siddharth and team for Chithha; Calls it ‘beyond hard hitting’

Chithha, the latest film of Siddharth, has been doing really well at the box office, receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike. The film, helmed by S.U. Arun Kumar, had its formal release on the 28th of September. The film also marked the Tamil debut of actress Nimisha Sajayan, who predominantly acts in Malayalam films.

Simbu praises Siddharth and makers of Chithha

Chithha tells the tale of a relationship between an uncle and his niece, and tells a highly sensitive story. The makers of the film have garnered praises for the way they approached such a sensitive topic. In the latest update, actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, has taken to social media to praise the film and its makers. The Maanaadu actor posted on his X:

“#Chithha is beyond hard hitting! A very sensitive subject handled in the lightest way possible with much clarity! Hats off to the director @DirSUarunkumar; Extremely proud of actor #Siddharth for choosing this script and producing it! Congrats to team #Chithha”

Check out the post below:

More about Chithha

Chithha marks the fourth directorial venture of S.U. Arun Kumar, and is produced by Siddharth under the banner Etaki Entertainment. The film features Nimisha Sajayan, Sahasra Shree, and Anjali Nair in lead roles, apart from the Rang De Basanti actor.

It is a drama which elaborates the relationship between a person and his niece, and the events which follow when the niece is kidnapped by a pedophile. The film was unveiled by Kamal Haasan, who also said that the film brought him to tears. The Telugu version of the film, titled Chinna, is set to release on October 6th.

What’s next for Simbu

Simbu was last seen in the film Pathu Thala, helmed by Obeli N. Krishna. The film featured Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anu Sithara, and more, apart from the Chekka Chivantha Vaanam actor. The music for the film was produced by AR Rahman.

The Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu actor will next be seen in Desingh Periyasamy’s upcoming film, temporarily titled STR48. The film reportedly features Keerthy Suresh in the lead role opposite Simbu. It is also speculated that the music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, although there is no official confirmation regarding this. The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

