Simbu & director Venkat Prabhu to collaborate on a small budget film with Maanadu's cast and crew?

Simbu who is playing the lead in the highly anticipated film Maanadu, will once again play the lead in a small budget film by Venkat Prabhu with the same cast and crew of their film Maanadu.

The Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor Simbu is reportedly looking to collaborate with his Maanadu director Venkat Prabhu for a small budget film before the duo gets back to filming the southern project. The southern actor Simbu who is playing the lead in the highly anticipated film Maanadu, will once again act in a small budget film by Venkat Prabhu with the same cast and crew of their film Maanadu. This small budget film is a means of reducing the financial load on the producer.

The south film industry is currently facing a tough time, as the global outbreak of Coronavirus, brought the filming and production work to a complete halt. Now, as the lockdown rules are being eased in various states, the southern states have received permission to resume basic work like dubbing which can happen indoors. If the news reports are to be believed then filmmakers are hoping to resume the shooting work with their respective cast and crew once the lockdown is lifted. Many highly anticipated films like RRR, Acharya, Maanadu, Cobra, and many other south films had to suspend their filming work.

Now, the fans and film audiences are hoping that makers can restart their filming process. The latest news reports about the Vaalu actor states that he came up with the plan of making a small budget film to help the Maanadu producers. It is reported that Simbu will take his fees only after the small budget film is released.

