Is Simbu getting married to London based girl after lockdown? Here's what his parents have to say

Silambarasan aka Simbu's love life has always been the talk of the town. However, the actor has always been open about his failure in love, life, and movies. Recently, rumours were doing rounds that Simbu will get married to a London based girl post lockdown. The actor hit the headlines over the rumours regarding his marriage. Well, now his parents, T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar have finally reacted to the same. The actor's parents have rubbished the reports about their son's relationship to a London based girl and him getting married post lockdown.

They also requested everyone not to believe any kind of such reports. T Rajendar and Usha Rajendar also added that they are looking for a suitable bride for their son. In a press statement, his parents said, "We are looking for a suitable girl for Simbu based on his horoscope. We will announce the news to the world once we find the perfect girl for him. Till then, kindly do not believe in baseless rumours about our son's wedding." Well, this is not for the first time that Simbu has been in the news for the same.

On the work front, Simbu's short film, ‘Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn’ with Trisha Krishnan released last month on YouTube and it received good response. The film was helmed by Gautham Menon.

He was last seen on the big screen in Vantha Rajavaathan Varuven, which released in 2019. He is working on Venkat Prabhu’s political thriller, ‘Maanaadu’. The shooting of the film will resume in a few days.

Credits :Pinkvilla

