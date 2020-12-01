Simbu hangs out with his BFF & former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Mahat amid Maanaadu shooting; See PHOTO

In the photo, Simbu and Mahat Raghavendra can be seen spending a fun time with each other.

Fans of Silambarasan TR are having a gala time almost everyday as the actor is sharing photos from the sets and he is also showing glimpses of his personal life with photos on social media. While his recent photo of massive body transformation took over the internet recently, a new photo has now surfaced online, where Simbu is seen with his friend and former Tamil Bigg Boss contestant Mahat Raghavendra. In the photo, they both can be seen posing for a selfie while having a fun time together.

Simbu recently shared a photo on Instagram while revealing that the shooting of Maanaadu is resumed and that he has joined the sets. than STR, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. Other than Maanaadu, STR also has in his kitty, a rural drama titled Eeswaran, directed by Suseenthiran. The makers of the film released an intense teaser of the film on Diwali. It was revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. The film’s shooting was wrapped up earlier this month and Simbu shared the news along with a photo.

