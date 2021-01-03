Simbu OPENS up about his bad phase, gaining weight and announces 3 projects at Eeswaran audio launch

Simbu started his speech by talking about his intense transformation. Read to know more.

At the audio launch of his upcoming film, Eeswaran, Silambarasan TR made a grand entry and left everyone stunned with his intense transformation. Eeswaran, which is helmed by Susienthiran, is all set to hit the screens during Pongal. The audio launch event at Albert theatre witnessed the entire cast and crew amidst the media and fans. Niddhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja, the entire cast of the film also graced the event. The highlight of the event was Simbu's speech.

He started his speech by talking about his transformation. "People are still confused about how I went through a transformation and how Eeswaran got made so quickly. Even I am clueless," the actor said at the film's audio launch event on Saturday. The Kollywood star did not stop there. He opened his mind and heart out while talking about the bad phase of his career.

"When there is chaos within, nothing can go right. I messed up in my career, gained weight and got depressed because of the problems within my mind. I had to get rid of all those to find myself again, the actor added.

On a positive note, he announced 3 more projects and also revealed that he is working with Susienthiran on one more film, which will release during Diwali. Apart from his Maanaadu and Pathu Thalai, Simbu has signed 3 projects and will make an official announcement soon.

Simbu concluded Eeswaran audio launch with a line that left audience applaud for him, "I guess have spoken enough. Now it is time for me to get into action."

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Cinema Express

Share your comment ×