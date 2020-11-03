Simbu’s Eeswaran: Makers of Suseenthiran directorial to RELEASE the teaser on Diwali?

The makers of Eeswaran released the first look poster of Simbu and the film's motion poster on the occasion of Vijayadasami.

At a time when the fans of Silambarasan TR are desperately waiting for the makers to come up with an official update about the film, a new report has now come up saying that the film’s teaser will be released on Diwali 2020. Though there’s no official information about the teaser, this news has come up as a huge one to the fans of Simbu for they will get to see him in action after a long time.

Directed by Suseenthiran, the makers released the first look poster on the occasion of Vijayadasami. Along with the first look poster, Simbu also released the film’s motion poster. While revealing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020. With the motion poster, it is understood that the film will have snake and cricket as important elements.

Also Read: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Huge sets are constructed in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City for the film?

The film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. Last week, the composer took to his Twitter space and shared a photo, while revealing that he has started composing music for the film. The gripping BGM for the motion poster was also lauded by the fans of Silmabarasan TR. Other than Eeswaran, Simbu also has in his kitty, Maanaadu by Venkat Prabhu, which has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for Maanaadu.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×