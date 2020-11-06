Simbu’s Eeswaran: Makers wrap up shooting process; Teaser to release on Diwali

Taking to his Twitter space, Simbu shared a photo while revealing that the shooting schedule of Eeswaran is wrapped up and the film's teaser will be released on Diwali.

We all know that Silambarasan TR aka Simbu aka STR was shooting for his upcoming film Eeswaran for a while now. Today, Simbu took to his Twitter space and announced that the shooting process of the film was wrapped up and that the film’s teaser will be released on Diwali 2020. Sharing the news, Simbu thanked the cast and crew of the film who helped with the shooting process. He wrote, “#ShootCompleted #EeswaranTeaserForDiwali I heartfully thank each and every one of my team #Eeswaran for this beautiful journey! & Special thanks to all my fans for all the love and support”

Directed by Suseenthiran, the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. When the film was launched by Simbu on Vijayadasami, Simbu also released the film’s motion poster. While revealing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020.

See his Tweet here:

#ShootCompleted #EeswaranTeaserForDiwali

I heart fully thank each and everyone of my team #Eeswaran for this beautiful journey! & Special thanks to all my fans for all the love and support #SilambarasanTR #Atman #STR pic.twitter.com/7lAXOnjZyP — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) November 6, 2020

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: RJ Balaji OPENS UP on Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman clashing with Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru

Meanwhile, a video of Simbu from the sets of the film was leaked on social media, in which Simbu was seen catching a real cobra. A complaint was lodged with the forest department by a Chennai-based animal rights activist and former member of the performing animals sub-committee. The complaint was filed on the basis of a rule by the Animal Welfare Board Of India, which forbids the usage of snakes as performing animals in movies. A separate complaint was also filed with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×