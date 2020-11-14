Simbu’s Eeswaran: Teaser shows a promising emotional rural drama with top notch ‘punch’ dialogues

In the teaser of the Suseenthiran directorial, Simbu can be seen in a rural avatar delivering power packed dialogues.

After a long wait, the teaser of Simbu’s upcoming film Eeswaran is here. It stars with an enthusiastic Simbu holding a bat and starting a cricket match. As it goes on, the teaser shows several things like action, romance emotions and so on. It is also to be noted that the teaser has enough punch dialogues one would expect from a Simbu’s film. On the whole, the teaser promises an emotional rural drama with intense music by S Thaman.

On the occasion of Diwali, Simbu released the teaser early in the morning. Taking to his Twitter space, he released the teaser and wrote, “Iraivanukku Nandri”. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. In the teaser, it was revealed that the film also stars Bharathiraja in a key role. The makers revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021.

Watch the teaser here:

It was announced recently that the makers wrapped up the shooting process and Simbu has finished dubbing his portions. Simbu’s first look poster and motion poster was released by the makers on the occasion of Vijayadasami. Meanwhile, Simbu announced that he has joined the sets of his next film Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu. Before the lockdown was imposed, the makers were shooting the film and it was brought to a halt due to the pandemic situation. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady and Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music.

