Simbu’s Eeswaran in trouble after VIDEO of the actor catching a real life cobra surfaced online?

Apparently, cobras are not supposed to be used as performing animals in movies, and a complaint has been filed against the film.

A video of Simbu catching a cobra with his bare hands and then dropping it inside a jute bag surfaced online this morning. Now, a complaint has been lodged with the forest department by a Chennai-based animal rights activist and former member of the performing animals sub-committee. The complaint was filed on the basis of a rule by the Animal Welfare Board Of India, which forbids the usage of snakes as performing animals in movies. A separate complaint was also filed with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

"The snake in the video looks real and appears like it has been defanged or drugged. This amounts to animal cruelty," the complainant said. It is assumed that the video was taken during the shooting of Simbu’s upcoming film Eeswaran, though there’s no official confirmation on it yet. Directed by Suseenthiran, the film has Niddhi Agarwal as the leading lady, while the rest of the cast members are not officially announced yet. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music.

On the occasion of Vijayadasami, Simbu unveiled his first look for the film along with the film’s title. He also revealed the motion poster for the film, while hinting that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020. Music director S Thaman had earlier announced that he has started recording music for the film. Eeswaran is one of the most anticipated Kollywood movies.

