Simbu’s first look for Suseenthiran’s yet to be titled film to be released on THIS date

A glimpse of Simbu's first look was released by the makers, where he can be seen holding what looks like a pole in his hand.
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: After Archana, Suchitra to enter the house as the next wildcard contestant?Bigg Boss Tamil 4: After Archana, Suchitra to enter the house as the next wildcard contestant?
We all know that Simbu will be joining the sets of Suseenthiran’s upcoming film which was officially announced a couple of days back. Now, a new report has come up stating that the first look of Simbu for the film will be revealed by the makers on October 22. This was announced by the makers with a glimpse of Simbu’s look along with the date of his first look revelation.

In the video glimpse, what we see is a hand of Simbu holding a pole. The background music for the video is intriguing and it is expected that the first look of Simbu will meet the expectations of his huge number of fans. Though Simbu has not given a hit film in the past few years, he has managed to maintain his fan followers with his charm. It was announced by the makers recently that the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading ladies.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Tamil Rockers website is BLOCKED after an OTT platform launched a complaint?

Meanwhile, Simbu also has a film of director Venkat Prabhu in his kitty titled Maanaadu. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing the other crucial roles. It was reported recently that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal. It is anticipated that the announcement will be regarding the film.

Credits :Twitter

