Simbu’s Maanaadu: Producer Suresh Kamatchi fumes over false reports about the film being shelved

During the crisis of COVID 19, reports on shelving of several movies are coming up. Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is one film from the Kollywood, which is being brought up by several reports. Most of them claim that the film will be shelved. Fumed with these reports, Suresh Kamatchi, who is producing the Simbu starrer under his home banner Amma Creations, took to his Twitter space and stated that he would take the matter legally if any more such reports come up.

He also stated that those reports were baseless and one should not believe them without cross-checking. He also shared a photo of a newspaper clipping which had a report on the film being shelved. He wrote on Twitter, “If such news comes hereafter I will sue the concerned media. I always respect the media team and being close to them. I never gave any statement like this. Without cross-checking with a producer how can a reputed publication print a news? #Maanaadu never going to drop. Please you’re your table work”.

If such a news comes hereafter i wl sue the concern media.I always respect media team and being close to thm. I never gave any statement like this.Without cross checking wth a producer hw can a reputed publication print a news? #Maanaadu never going to drop.Plz stop ur table work pic.twitter.com/Bmyd5Muom9 — sureshkamatchi (@sureshkamatchi) August 6, 2020

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire.

