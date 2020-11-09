Simbu’s Maanaadu: Shooting resumes in Pondicherry; STR shares PHOTO from the sets

Taking to his Instagram space, Silambarasan shared a photo while revealing that he has joined the sets of Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu in Pondicherry.

A couple of days back, Simbu shared a news stating that the shooting of his upcoming film Eeswaran was wrapped up. He also shared a photo from the dubbing studio stating that he has finished his portions of dubbing for the film. Now, he has shared a photo on Instagram while revealing that the shooting of Maanaadu is resumed and that he has joined the sets. Well, it goes without saying that the news is an exciting one for the fans of Simbu.

In the photo, what we see is a rear view of Simbu as he walks towards something. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Also Read: Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhitam: Makers to RELEASE the second video song on THIS date

Touted to be a political satire, the makers have not yet revealed Simbu’s first look for the film. Meanwhile, as far as Eeswaran is concerned, the film has Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. It is expected that more details about the Suseenthiran directorial will be announced in the coming days. The film’s teaser will be revealed by the makers on Diwali 2020.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×