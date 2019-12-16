Simbu’s new look creates a frenzy among the fans; Here’s Why

The Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan star Simbu was seen in a very sleek and suave looking hair do.

South actor Simbu aka STR who is known for films like Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and Idhu Namma Aalu was visiting a temple to seek divine blessings. The actor is now back to work and was seen sporting a new haircut. The Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan star Simbu was seen in a very sleek and suave looking hair do. The fans flooded the social media space with comment on how dapper does the actor look in his new look. The fans and film audience were left guessing if the actor has changed his look for a new film.

Well, the actor has not yet confirmed anything as of yet. The fans are hoping to see the actor in a new film. The south actor Simbu aka STR is very popular among the fans. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Maanadu. The fans are very happy to hear that the film will kick start its shoot from the month of January. The fans can't wait to get more updates about the south flick Maanadu. The film Maanadu with Simbu in the lead is backed by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner called V House Productions. The film Maanadu is expected to be a political thriller.

This film will mark the collaboration between STR and Venkat Prabhu. The fans and audience members are very excited about the film as two very creative minds are joining hands on this film. The makers of the south film Simbu have not yet made an official announcement about the film's entire cast and crew. The fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the film’s female lead.

