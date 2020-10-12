  1. Home
Simbu’s next film with Suseenthiran to be an action based family drama; Nidhi Agarwal to play female lead

It was also revealed that the film will have S Thaman on board as the music director, while Nishi Agarwal will be playing the leading lady.
While it was reported recently that Simbut’s next film will be directed by Suseenthiran, an official announcement has now been made regarding the same. It has been revealed by the makers that the yet to be titled film will have Nidhi Agarwal as the leading lady, while S Thaman will be composing music. It was also revealed that the film will be an action based family entertainer. The makers also revealed that Thirunaavukkarasu will be cranking the camera.

Meanwhile, Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film, SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing the other crucial roles. It was reported sometimes back that Simbu will first finish the shooting of his film with Suseenthiran before joining the sets of Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. However, official updates about the films’ shooting have not been made yet.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari to play the leading lady in Sharwanand and Siddharth’s upcoming bilingual

See the Tweet here:

It was reported recently that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal. It is anticipated that the announcement will be regarding the film. It was also reported recently that Simbu will be starring in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshium. However, no official announcement was made on either of the films.

Credits :Twitter

