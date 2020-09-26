  1. Home
Simbu’s next film with Suseenthiran to be rolled out before Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu?

It was also reported recently that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal.
At a time when fans are eagerly waiting to knowthe updates about Simbu’s upcoming film Maanaadu, a new report has now come up stating that the actor will be joining hands with director Suseenthiran for his next film. According to a report in Behindwoods, the actor’s next film with Suseenthiran will be rolled out before Maanaadu. However, no official update has been made yet about his collaboration with director Suseenthiran. It is expected that the news will be out officially soon.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal. It is anticipated that the announcement will be regarding the film. It was also reported recently that Simbu will be starring in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshium. However, no official announcement was made on either of the films.

Also Read: THROWBACK: When Vijay Deverakonda wore a 'lungi' to visit a salon in Mumbai

Meanwhile, Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film, SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing the other crucial roles. Meanwhile, a recent report stated that Simbu will announce a ‘good news’ in the month of December. He made the headlines recently after it was reported that he had underwent a massive body transformation and shed about 20 kilos for hisnext film.

Credits :Behindwoods

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’

