Simbu’s next with Suseenthiram: Actor RELEASES theme music; Calls it The Beats Of Eeswaran

Directed by Suseenthiran, Eeswaran has music by S Thaman, and a video of Simbu apparently from the sets of the film surfaced online recently.

After the first look and motion poster of Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film received tremendous response from the fans and audience, Silambarasan TR has now released the film’s theme music as a video. Calling it The Beats Of Eeswaran, Simbu shared the theme music along with his first look poster. Fans, who have already been going gaga over the first look poster, have now lauded the theme music. Taking to the comments section, they have been expressing how excited they are about the film.

Directed by Suseenthiran, the film will be released in all the four languages. Niddhi Agerwal will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Yesterday, on the occasion of Vijayadasami, the makers released the first look and motion poster. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music for the film. He took to his Twitter space and shared a photo last week while revealing that he has started to compose music for the film.

The BGM starts with Simbu’s voice over saying, “Now bowl it, man” and what follows is a foot tapping number. Meanwhile, Simbu also has in his kitty, a film by director Venkat Prabhu. Titled Maanaadu, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja will be seen playing supporting roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film.

