Simbu’s next with Suseenthiran to have Yuvan Shankar Raja on board to compose music?

It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with an official statement and launch it soon, as the film is reported to be rolled out soon.

It was recently reported that director Suseenthiran will be directing Simbu’s next film. While no official update has been made on it yet, there are reports almost every day about the film’s cast and crew. Now, according to The Times Of India, the film will have Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music director. It is expected that the makers will officially announce updates about the film soon. It was also reported that Simbu will join the sets of this film even before Maanaadu.

It was also reported recently that Simbu and Kamal Haasan are set to join hands for the sequel of the superhit film Sigappu Rojakkal. It is anticipated that the announcement will be regarding the film. It was also reported recently that Simbu will be starring in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshium. However, no official announcement was made on either of the films.

Meanwhile, Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film. SJ Suryah, Manoj Bharathiraja, Daniel Annie Pope will be seen playing the other crucial roles. Simbu made the headlines recently after it was reported that he had underwent a massive body transformation and shed about 20 kilos for his next film. It was reported that Simbu will announce a ‘good news’ in the month of December. While some reports suggest that it will be about his marriage, others state that it will be about his next film.

Credits :The Times Of India

