Simbu’s sister Elakkiya gets nostalgic as she shares a THROWBACK photo of the Maanaadu actor with her son

While it is unknown if the cake was for Simbu’s birthday or for Jason’s birthday, the photo has still made its way to STR’s fans and it is now making the rounds on social media.

STR aka Simbu’s sister Elakkiya Rajendran took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo of Simbu along with her son Jason. In the photo Simbu can be seen cutting a birthday along with his nephew and he can be seen having a fun time. While it is unknown if the cake was for Simbu’s birthday or for Jason’s birthday, the photo has still made its way to STR’s fans and it is now making the rounds on social media.

In the photo, Simbu can be seen in a black polo tee and a pair of beige denim. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took over the internet, as Simbu's fans started sharing it across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, on the work front, STR will be next seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner, Amma Creations.

Also Read: Post Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu and Simbu to start a new film after lockdown?

Check out Elakkiya's post here:

The film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshini for the female lead, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope, SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar among the others. The film was initially dropped after Simbu had some issues with producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the issues were sorted after several rounds of talks. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha. The film will have STR in an extended cameo.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×