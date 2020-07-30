  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Simbu’s sister Elakkiya gets nostalgic as she shares a THROWBACK photo of the Maanaadu actor with her son

While it is unknown if the cake was for Simbu’s birthday or for Jason’s birthday, the photo has still made its way to STR’s fans and it is now making the rounds on social media.
7386 reads Mumbai
Simbu’s sister Elakkiya gets nostalgic as she shares a THROWBACK photo of the Maanaadu actor with her sonSimbu’s sister Elakkiya gets nostalgic as she shares a THROWBACK photo of the Maanaadu actor with her son
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

STR aka Simbu’s sister Elakkiya Rajendran took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback photo of Simbu along with her son Jason. In the photo Simbu can be seen cutting a birthday along with his nephew and he can be seen having a fun time. While it is unknown if the cake was for Simbu’s birthday or for Jason’s birthday, the photo has still made its way to STR’s fans and it is now making the rounds on social media.

In the photo, Simbu can be seen in a black polo tee and a pair of beige denim. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it took over the internet, as Simbu's fans started sharing it across all social media platforms. Meanwhile, on the work front, STR will be next seen in Maanaadu directed by Venkat Prabhu, bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi’s home banner, Amma Creations.

Also Read: Post Maanaadu, Venkat Prabhu and Simbu to start a new film after lockdown?

Check out Elakkiya's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jason’s pre birthday celebration with his maama  #throwback

A post shared by TR ELAKKIYA ABHILASH (@elakkiya_tr) on

The film has an ensemble of star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshini for the female lead, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope, SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar among the others. The film was initially dropped after Simbu had some issues with producer Suresh Kamatchi. However, the issues were sorted after several rounds of talks. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha. The film will have STR in an extended cameo.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement