Simbu’s upcoming film with Mysskin to have Shruti Haasan as the leading lady?

After Simbu finishes the commitments for his ongoing projects Maha and Maanaadu, his film with Mysskin will be rolled out.

At a time when several media reports are making rounds on Mysskin’s next film, the director has opened up on his plans for it during an interaction with producer Chitra Lakshmanan. He said that he had held talks with Arun Vijay and STR aka Simbu for his next two films. After Simbu finishes the commitments for his ongoing projects Maha and Maanaadu, his film with Mysskin will be rolled out. As soon as the lockdown is lifted, preproduction work for his film with Arun Vijay will be started.

Now, in a new piece of news, it is being reported that the makers of the director’s next film with Simbu are holding talks with Shruti Haasan to play as the female lead. While several reports have been making rounds that this film will be a sequel to Anjathe, the director did not say anything about the same. Mysskin’s last directorial outing was Psycho. The film had Udhayanidhi Stalin as the lead actor, while Nithya Menen and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen as the leading ladies. He was working for Thupparivaalan 2 with Vishal until the duo had a fall off.

Meanwhile, Simbu will be next seen in Maha with Hansika Motwani. He also has Maanaadu by Venkat Prabhu. The film has an ensemble of cast list including SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja among the others. Shruti Haasan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja. The Gopichand Malineni directorial marks Shruti Haasan’s re-entry to the Tollywood film industry.

Credits :The Times Of India

