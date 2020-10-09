Simbu seeks blessings at Madurai Meenakshi temple; Photo of the face mask clad Maanaadu star goes viral

In the photo, it can be seen that Simbu's face is completely covered with a face mask, a pair of goggles and a baseball cap.

It was recently reported that actor Simbu will be joining the sets of his next film Maanaadu by Venkat Prabhu only after his film with director Suseenthiran is wrapped up. While no official confirmation is made yet about the film, photo of Simbu is making the rounds on social media. In the photo, we can see that Simbu has fully covered his face with a face mask, goggles and baseball hat, while he was surrounded by people. Apparently, the actor sought blessings at Madurai Meenakshi temple before starting the shooting.

In the photo, his face is completely covered as he can be seen entering the temple along with a Pandit. Some reports suggest that Suseenthiran’s film will be finished in a short schedule and thus he will be finishing it first before the shooting of Maanaadu restarts. According to the latest reports, the film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Many reports about the film’s cast and crew are coming up every day.

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal opens up after Soori’s allegations against his father; Says the Aranmanai actor owes him money

See the viral post here:

#SilambarasanTR seeking blessings at the famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple. He's gearing up to start shoot for his quick #Suseenthiran film, and also resume #Maanaadu next month pic.twitter.com/6Dp8ee9w4j — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) October 9, 2020

Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. It was reported that Simbu will be joining hands with Kamal Haasan for the remake of Sigappu Rojakkal. However, an official update about this is yet to be made.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×