Simbu surprises newlyweds Madhan Pandian and Reshma Muralidharan as he video calls to congratulate them

Silambarasan TR aka Simbu recently surprised celebrity couple Madhan Pandian and Reshma Muralidharan by video calling them, post their marriage. Simbu took some time out and called to congratulate them on their next phase of life. Reshma has posted the recording of the video call that she and her husband had with Simbu.

Sharing the video on IG, she wrote, "That was super surprising for us .. especially for @madhanpandian he was just super excited and literally shouting ...Best da." Madhan Pandian and Reshma Muralidharan recently tied the knot in a traditional wedding in presence of their close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, Simbu's Maanaadu, after all the hurdles and delays, has hit the screens and is receiving positive reviews by critics and audiences alike.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, Maanaadu also stars S. J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan alongside S. A. Chandrasekhar, Y. G. Mahendran, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in supporting roles.

The political thriller has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with cinematography handled by Richard M. Nathan and editing done by Praveen K. L.