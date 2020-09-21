  1. Home
Simbu underwent massive body transformation during lockdown for his upcoming film Maanaadu?

The Chekka Chivandha Vaanam actor has apparently reduced more than 20 kg, as he had reduced from 100 kg to 79 kg for his role in Maanaadu.
STR aka Simbu’s upcoming film Maanaadu is one of the most awaited Kollywood films. A video of the actor surfaced online a couple of months back, where he was seen working out. It was also reported earlier that the actor was following a strict fitness routine in London. Some other photos and videos of the actor also surfaced online, where he was seen working out. Now, a new media report has surfaced stating that the actor underwent a massive body transformation and lost over 20 kg. 

Apparently, he has reduced from about 100 kg to 79 kg for his role in Maanaadu. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is being bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi. The film has an ensemble star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshini for the female lead, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Dany, SJ Suryah, Manoj K Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekar among the others. The film was initially dropped after Simbu had some issues with producer Suresh Kamatchi.

However, the issues were sorted after several rounds of talks. Recently, rumours surfaced that the film will be shelved owing to the COVID 19 crisis. But the producer took to his Twitter space and cleared the air stating that the film will be rolled out as soon as the situation is contained. Meanwhile, there are reports which suggest that Simbu will be joining hands with Kamal Haasan for the remake of the classic Kollywood film Sigappu Rojakkal. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani starrer Maha.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This movie is shelved for all purposes. they just rake it up every few months to stay in news. many actors like Gautham Karthik who had hopes on this lost their careers thanx to Simbu and his tantrums .

