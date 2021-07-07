Simbu's dashing new look in THIS video as he cooks has taken the internet by storm

A week ago, Silambarasan, also known as Simbu had shared a video of his dashing new look while he cooked and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

Silambarasan, also popularly known as Simbu, is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil industry. Although he predominantly works in Tamil cinema, Simbu is also known in the Telugu states for his impeccable acting skills and dapper looks. The actor enjoys a huge fan base all over the southern states, and this latest video of Simbu proves his loyal fan base.

Simbu is not very active on social media but whenever he posts something, fans enjoy it the most. A few days ago, Simbu posted a video of himself cooking while appreciating his clean-shaven look. The actor, who underwent a major physical transformation during the lockdown, has now gone all-new with a clean-shaven look, after having completed the shooting of Maanaadu. This new dashing look of Simbu has earned a wide range of attention. This video posted by Simbu received more than 10 million views on Instagram in less than a week. The sheer mass and craze Simbu has is unmistakable. Take a look at the viral video:

The sheer mass and craze of #STR #SilambarasanTR 2.010 Million (1 CR) Views for his recent Instagram Video post in less than a weekhttps://t.co/2tjUtRdMIA@SilambarasanTR_

Design - @SDT_Offl pic.twitter.com/b8Nsls9QTG — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 7, 2021

On the work front, Silambarasan will be seen next in the upcoming pan Indian film titled Maanaadu in Tamil and Rewind in Telugu and other languages. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is set for release soon. He is also signed in for 'Pathu Thala' with director Obeli N Krishna and 'Nadhigalilae Neeradhum Suriyan' with Gautham Menon. He began shooting for Gautham Menon’s directorial Tamil movie today as the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

