Simbu's upcoming film will be helmed by Thupparivaalan director Mysskin? Find Out

The south director Mysskin made headlines recently when he walked out of the film Thupparivaalan 2. News reports suggested that the Psycho director wanted to expand the film Thupparivaalan 2's budget by 40 crores. Later on, reports also suggested that Mysskin had plans of making the south flick on a massive budget of Rs 400 crores. The director reportedly had a huge fall out with the lead actor Vishal who is also the producer of the film. After the reports of Mysskin leaving the film came to light, the lead actor took over the director's responsibility as well.

Now, as per the latest update on the Anjathe director Mysskin, he will be directing Simbu's upcoming film. There is no confirmation on this news reports yet. Currently, the south star Simbu is busy with his film titled Maanadu. The much-awaited south flick is helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The film with Simbu in the lead is expected to be a political thriller. The fans are very excited about Simbu's film, as he will feature in a never seen before look. The actor has undergone a makeover for the film Maanadu. The film is backed by Suresh Kamatchi.

If reports are to be believed then the south star Simbu will be playing the lead in a film director by Mysskin. The fans and followers of the south actor Simbu are eagerly waiting for an update about his new film. Reports also add that Thupparivaalan director Mysskin has in fact narrated a script to Simbu. Now, only time will tell if the south actor will give his nod to the film or not.

