Simran, Arun Vijay get vaccinated for COVID 19; Share photos and urges everyone to do the same

As the central government announced vaccine for people from 18 years of age, actors including Simran and Arun Vijay took their first COVID jab.

At a time when COVID 19 pandemic is gripping the nation with its second wave, many celebrities have been tweeting awareness messages and forwarding SOS messages in order to help people in need. Some have started to fully dedicate their social pages only to spread awareness. Kollywood actors Simran and Arun Vijay took to their Twitter spaces and shared photos while taking their COVID 19 jab.

Sharing the photo, Simran stated that she took her first jab and urged everyone to do the same. She wrote, “Parents want to do everything possible to make sure their children are healthy and protected from preventable diseases. Vaccination is the best way to do that. I got my first shot of Vaccine. Please do your part for all your loved ones around you.” Simran got vaccinated after the Central Government approved the vaccination for people from 18-45 years of age. Arun Vijay, on the other hand, shared the photo and wrote, “Got vaccinated!! With the world facing these dark times, it is our social responsibility to act wise. Please follow the safety guidelines, get vaccinated and stay home to stay safe!”

I got my first shot of Vaccine. Please do your part for all your loved ones around you.#vaccinated #GetVaccinatedASAP pic.twitter.com/xf7cXqmTl3 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) May 5, 2021

With the world facing these dark times, it is our social responsibility to act wise. Please follow the safety guidelines, get vaccinated and stay home to stay safe! #CovidVaccineIndia#GetVaccinated #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/KdizrVv4gi — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Simran will be next seen in the Tamil remake of megahit Hindi film Andhadhun. Titled Andhagan, the film has Prashanth as the male lead. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan and JJ Fedrick of Ponmagal Vandhal fame will direct the Tamil version of the film. Simran will be stepping into the shoes of . On the other hand, Arun Vijay has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty, including a film titled Agni Siragugal directed by Naveen that also has Vijay Antony in the lead. His yet to be titled film with Arivazhagan has Regina Cassandra as the leading lady. Recently, he announced that he will be collaborating with his brother-in-law Hari for the first time.

