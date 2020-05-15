  1. Home
Simran dancing on Butta Bomma proves she will be the queen of Kollywood forever; Watch Viral Video

Taking to her Twitter space, Kollywood actor Simran shared a video of herself dancing for Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.
Kollywood actor Simran, who gives us little treats from time to time by sharing her photos and videos on social media, has now shared a video, in which she danced for Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. While all the songs from the film are huge hits, Butta Bomma, in particular, has captured many hearts and Shilpa Shetty Kundra has also danced for the song. Now the evergreen beauty has also danced for the song and one cannot take their eyes off the screen.

The Petta actor took to a popular video-sharing app and shared her video in which she can be seen moving her legs to Butta Bomma song. With massive response in minutes after she posted the video, the clip is now going viral on social media, with fans sharing it across all platforms. We have already witnessed the unbelievable songs of S Thaman’s music for the movie. When the makers released three songs, they instantly became popular and the songs have received more than 200 million views on YouTube.

The family entertainer was produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie hit the big screens on January 12, 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie had a huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Legendary actress...ever green heroine.. salutes her films

Anonymous 3 hours ago

The awesome heroine must return to the industry... really legend of industry....

Anonymous 4 hours ago

She is a good dancer no doubt

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Very true..... She was...she is...and she will..such an amazing dancer..

