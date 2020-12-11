Simran to reprise the role of Tabu in Andhadhun’s Tamil remake; Says it’s a huge responsibility

The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan, and it has actor Prashanth as the main lead.

By now, we all know that the megahit Hindi movie Andhadhun is all set to be remade in Tamil with actor Prashanth in the lead role. While several reports are coming up about the film’s cast and crew, it has been revealed that the film will have Simran reprising the role of from the original version. Confirming the news, Simran told The Chennai Times that it is a huge responsibility as Tabu’s performance in the film was remarkable.

Reports suggested that senior actor Karthik and Yogi Babu will be seen playing a key role in the film’s Tamil remake. Apparently, the pre-production is going on in full swing. Reports suggest that director Mohan Raja has completed the scripting work. The film is being bankrolled by Thiagarajan, and it has actor Prashanth as the main lead. Earlier, reports came in that the film will also have in a key role. However, the news is not yet officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, the film is also being remade in Telugu, which will have Tamannaah Bhatia reprising the role of Tabu. Nithiin is playing the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled film. Merlapaka Gandhi will helm the film’s Telugu version. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to fill Radhika Apte's shoes from the original. Andhadhun Telugu remake had been the talk of the town since a very long time. N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy will back the remake under Sresth Movies banner. The film was rolled on floors earlier this week.

Credits :Chennai Times

