Sincere apologies to the ones who hate: Rana Daggubati reacts to negative comments on Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati who is predominantly seen in Tollywood films has also helmed a few Bollywood movies. The actor received wide fame and praise for essaying the role of Bhallaladev in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Baahubali. Recently, the actor made his OTT debut with the crime drama Rana Naidu. This 10-episode series stars Rana Daggubati’s uncle Daggubati Venkatesh, also known as Victory Venkatesh. This will be the first time the duo will be sharing screenspace.

Reaction of netizens to Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is the official adaptation of the acclaimed American series ‘Ray Donovan’. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S Varma, the drama shows uncle Venkatesh, and Rana Daggubati playing father-son duo. It revolves around the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), who is the go-to guy for celebrities to fix any problems they face, and his equation with estranged father Naga (Venkatesh). The series is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix.

The show has got mixed reviews from the audience. While most praised the action-packed drama, some are of the opinion that it uses unnecessary abusive language and is too bold for the audience. Most showed their outrage on social media. One wrote, “What 'Sacred Games' did to Nawaz, 'Rana Naidu' appears to be doing same with brand image of Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati. A very poor Indian remake of 'Ray Donovan'! @NetflixIndia, Indian viewers deserve better content and respect for Indian Culture.” Another fan commented on Rana’s post, “We don't need this kind of movies, plan for leader part 2.” "Stop copying Hollywood," wrote another.

Rana Daggubati’s response to negative comments

The actor took to Twitter today to express his thoughts on the audience's reaction. With a photo of the show streaming on the OTT platform, he wrote in the caption, “Thank you for so much love. My sincere apologies to the ones who hate.” Reacting to this post, his fans commented, “Excellent show. Loved it all the way.” Some also expressed that it is a good show but not meant to be watched with family. “Rana and Venky have smashed it like a boss,” wrote another fan.

Take a look at the post here:

