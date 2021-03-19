Singam franchise director Hari hospitalised after severe fever

A press statement apparently read that though the director has a high fever, he has tested negative for COVID 19.

Popular Kollywood director Hari who was busy with the shooting of his upcoming film AV 33 with Arun Vijay in the lead role has been admitted to hospital after suffering from high fever. A press statement revealed about Hari’s hospitalisation and it came as a relief when it was announced that he has tested negative for COVID 19. One of the crew members on the sets of AV 33 recently tested positive for COVID 19. Recently, the director made the headlines after Arun Vijay shared a picture of him where the director was seen training in a gym in Palani during the shoot. It goes without saying that the director’s hospitalisation will affect the shooting process. It is anticipated that the shoot of the film might be stalled given a crew member has also tested positive for Covid 19. So far, there is no information regarding the status of other cast and crew members of the team.

The film has Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead. Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Garuda Ram and Yogi Babu will be seen playing important roles. Natarajan Sankaran has been roped in to compose music for the film. Other than this, Hari also has in his kitty a film with Suriya. Titled Aruvaa, the film is touted to be a rural drama and the shooting was expected to start soon after Suriya and Hari finish their present commitments.

Credits :The Times Of India

