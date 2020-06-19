Singer AL Raghavan passes away at 80 in Chennai

Singer A.L. Raghavan who started his music career in 1947 passed away today in Chennai. He has won hearts of the audience with his creativity and vibrant style of music.

Popular and veteran singer-actor AL Raghavan passed away today at a private hospital in Chennai. According to media reports, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, June 19. He was 80. Known for his songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga, AL Raghavan survived by his wife MN Rajam, who is known for supporting roles in the films. A.L. Raghavan who started his music career in 1947, has won hearts with his creativity and vibrant style of music. His most famous and loved song is "Engirundhaalum Vaazhga" from the classic film, Nenjirukkum Varai.

Meanwhile, Twitterati are paying tribute to the legendary singer as they recollect the time when they listened to his songs. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Veteran playback singer AL Raghavan passed away this morning. He gave us Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga & much more. But here is my most favourite since my school days. He rendered it with such style & grace (Anbae Vaa). Ahead of its time then. #OmShanti."

Veteran playback singer AL Raghavan passed away this morning. He gave us Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga & much more. But here is my most favourite since my school days. He rendered it with such style & grace (Anbae Vaa). Ahead of its time then. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/t8xr8HUYwA — bharathnt (@bharath1) June 19, 2020

Legendary singer and actor A.L.Raghavan passed away this morning in a private hospital in Chennai !!! #RIP #alraghavan #Singer #Kollywood — OTT UPDATE'S !! (@OTTraghavan) June 19, 2020

Rest in peace the Great Singer #ALRaghavan husband to Actress #MNRajam

How can we forget his songs Engirundhaalum Vaazhka , Oomai Pennallo ingu Pesum Kannallo etc; pic.twitter.com/BU7veWhTPS — C.K.Ajay kumar, PRO (@ajay_64403) June 19, 2020

