  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Singer AL Raghavan passes away at 80 in Chennai

Singer A.L. Raghavan who started his music career in 1947 passed away today in Chennai. He has won hearts of the audience with his creativity and vibrant style of music.
8688 reads Mumbai
Singer AL Raghavan passes away at 80 in ChennaiSinger AL Raghavan passes away at 80 in Chennai
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Popular and veteran singer-actor AL Raghavan passed away today at a private hospital in Chennai. According to media reports, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, June 19. He was 80. Known for his songs like Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga, AL Raghavan survived by his wife MN Rajam, who is known for supporting roles in the films. A.L. Raghavan who started his music career in 1947, has won hearts with his creativity and vibrant style of music. His most famous and loved song is "Engirundhaalum Vaazhga" from the classic film, Nenjirukkum Varai. 

Meanwhile, Twitterati are paying tribute to the legendary singer as they recollect the time when they listened to his songs. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Veteran playback singer  AL Raghavan passed away this morning. He gave us Andru Oomai Pennallo, Engirindhalum Vaazhga & much more. But here is my most favourite since my school days. He rendered it with such style & grace (Anbae Vaa). Ahead of its time then. #OmShanti." 

Check out tweets below:

Also Read: Sachy’s Demise: Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly mourn the loss of the director 

Yesterday, in what came as yet another shocking piece of news to the South Indian entertainment industry was critically acclaimed Mollywood director and writer Sachy passed away last night after a cardiac arrest. He was 48 years old.  

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement