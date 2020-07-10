  1. Home
Singer and Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Ramya NSK and husband Sathya blessed with a baby boy

Ramya wrote that many of her fans were curious to know the reason behind her recent weight gain and stated that she would follow a healthy lifestyle and shed the kilos.
3548 reads Mumbai
Singer and Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Ramya NSK and husband Sathya blessed with a baby boy
Ramya NSK is one of the most popular playback singers in South entertainment industry. She has crooned her voice for over 400 songs in different languages. Along with her actor-husband Sathya, she recently welcomed a baby boy. Taking to her Instagram space, Ramya shared a very adorable photo of herself along with her little one and her husband. Ramya wrote that many of her fans were curious to know the reason behind her recent weight gain and stated that she would follow a healthy lifestyle and shed the kilos.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Hello Everyone! A lot of you have been asking me why I've put on so much weight... over and over again! :D And I've been answering those questions saying that I will share the news soon and here it is! I'm happy to share with you all that I delivered a baby recently and that's mostly why. And of course I am gonna concentrate on my health and workouts after this. And a big thanks to bharat_raj_official who's agreed to help me with this! (sic).

Check out her post here:

Ramya got married to Sathya in September last year in a low-key wedding ceremony which was attended by her close friends and family. Apart from singing, Ramya also took part in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Though she evicted in the first few weeks, she was appreciated for her honesty during her participation.

Credits :Instagram

close

